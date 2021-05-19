Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $601.62 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $601,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,116. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $193.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.