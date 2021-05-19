Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 2,535 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.89 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

