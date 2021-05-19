Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $1.11 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

