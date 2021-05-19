Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 297 ($3.88).

Several brokerages recently commented on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of KGF stock traded down GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 375.58 ($4.91). The company had a trading volume of 4,617,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,123. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 163.10 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 379.80 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 351.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 298.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

