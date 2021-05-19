HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 53,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,765. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.