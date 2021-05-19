Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Price Target at $77.67

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.67.
Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
CCS stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,117. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $81.42.
In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
