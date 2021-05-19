Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Price Target at $77.67

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

CCS stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,117. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

