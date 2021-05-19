Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. 4,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

