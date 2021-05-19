Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 98,526 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,526 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.62. 153,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.