Investment House LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.03. The stock had a trading volume of 112,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

