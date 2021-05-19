Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.97 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $18.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $822.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.83 and a 1 year high of $880.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $815.20 and its 200-day moving average is $735.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

