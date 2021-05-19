Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.9% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.51. 122,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,459,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

