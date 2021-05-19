Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 265 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 310,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,422,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

