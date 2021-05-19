Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 231,164 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,069,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,164 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,161,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $357.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.28 and its 200-day moving average is $349.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $354.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.