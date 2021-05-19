Feellike Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,333.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00074610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00346032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00190756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.44 or 0.01211207 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

