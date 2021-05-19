Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,484 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Shares of APD traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,762. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

