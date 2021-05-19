Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,077 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. 9,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

