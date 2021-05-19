Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.09. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,407. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

