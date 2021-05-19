KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 279 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.57 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $439.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.41 and a 200 day moving average of $213.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

