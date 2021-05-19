salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.85 on Wednesday, hitting $219.18. 160,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

