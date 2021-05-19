Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Agrify stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,249. Agrify has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69.

Get Agrify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGFY shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.