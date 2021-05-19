Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

SHC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 33,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,249. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

