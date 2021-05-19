Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV remained flat at $$14.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,356. The firm has a market cap of $946.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

