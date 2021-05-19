Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,022,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,128 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,386,461. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

