Bar Harbor Trust Services Acquires 2,666 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. 556,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,765,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

