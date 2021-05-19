ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes $4.09 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 306,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.