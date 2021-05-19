DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.