Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $41,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

GM stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

