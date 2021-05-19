Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 223,586 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,618,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,586 shares during the quarter. Inovalon accounts for approximately 3.4% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $104,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

