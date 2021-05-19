VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
VIAO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VIA optronics has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.
About VIA optronics
