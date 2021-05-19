VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VIAO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VIA optronics has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

