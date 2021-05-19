310 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $8.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,658. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $301.20 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

