Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 423 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,785,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

