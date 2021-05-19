iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,778,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $100.78.

