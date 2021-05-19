Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $10.47 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,079. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $189.86 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

