Investment House LLC Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

The Clorox stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.09.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

