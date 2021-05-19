Investment House LLC Has $15.27 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

PAYX traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.18. 35,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,493. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

