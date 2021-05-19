Investment House LLC Sells 150 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,440. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $320.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

