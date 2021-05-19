Investment House LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.48. 75,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.93. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

