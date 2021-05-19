Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Antares Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,233.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Antares Pharma by 144.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,084 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $6,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at $4,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.96. 4,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.44 million, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

