Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $805.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $829.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $699.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $166.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

