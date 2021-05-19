Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

TWI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 14,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.