Desire Achieves Market Cap of $32,859.93 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 93.1% against the US dollar. Desire has a total market capitalization of $32,859.93 and approximately $26,582.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.42 or 0.07140722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $851.23 or 0.02128735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.41 or 0.00551193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00177815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.53 or 0.00621524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.00504804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00437607 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

