CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.86. 24,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,646. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -155.30 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $99.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,439 shares of company stock worth $8,694,368. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

