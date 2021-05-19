CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Up 3.4%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 311,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,001,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

