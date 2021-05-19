Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SKPGF. Raymond James raised shares of Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Spark Power Group stock remained flat at $$1.19 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

