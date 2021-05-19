Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SKPGF. Raymond James raised shares of Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Spark Power Group stock remained flat at $$1.19 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

