Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.78

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 5974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

