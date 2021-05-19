Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.05. 234,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,847,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.33. The company has a market cap of $284.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,961 shares of company stock worth $59,978,815. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.