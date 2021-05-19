Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 426.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,240 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $18,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day moving average is $120.57. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

