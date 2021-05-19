Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.95 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.