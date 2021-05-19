Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Reduced by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $491,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 291,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,206.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 251,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.68. 10,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,462. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

