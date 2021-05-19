Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 63,667 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,772,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,743,000 after purchasing an additional 523,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,014. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

